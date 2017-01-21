Toggle navigation
REAL 92.3 - LA's Home for Hip Hop
REAL 92.3 - LA's Home for Hip Hop
Real Squad
Full Schedule
Big Boy's Neighborhood
DJ A-OH
Nina Chantele
#TRAP
Letty
DJ Damage
Spicy Mari
Young California
J9
DJ Carisma
Home Grown Radio
Chuck Dizzle
DJ Hed
Abby De La Rosa
Mix Mob
Chuey Martinez
Featured
Taco 'Bout It!
The Real Show Recap
Real Big Holiday Show
Photos
Big Boy TV
Big Boy on Demand!
Events
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Calendar
Events
REAL Friday Nights
Contests
Gabriel Iglesias at the OC Fair 2017 (7/14)
Register To Win The ANNUAL Kitchen & Bath $20,000 Sweepstakes!
Air Style Festival (2/18 & 2/19) (PAIR)
THE NHL100 at Microsoft Theater (1/27)
Kehlani “SweetSexySavage” Digital Download
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
RAINDROP! Migos joins Big Boy for a Musical.ly
Celebs and their Animal Doppelgangers
Vote for some of the nominations here!
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Enter for a chance to win a pair of Two-Day Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Father & Son Sliced Open A Rattlesnake's Tail!
Little Brother Broke Down Crying At His Sister's Wedding
Power Rangers Movie Trailer
PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around the United States
Mom Finds Out How Dad Watches Kids LIKE A BOSS
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
Thirsty laser beam eyes.
Father Of Maybelline’s First Male Model Shuts Up Homophobic Jerk With...
Gelato Flowers Are A Thing Now, And It’s Better Than Flowers!
x
See Full Playlist
REAL 92.3
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from REAL 92.3 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.