DJ Khaled Shares Smoothie Recipe, Talks New Album, Drake, Rihanna + More!

On this special edition of Cookin' It With Ayydé we were joined on Instagram Live by DJ Khaled a DJ, talented record executive, songwriter, record producer, actor, author, grammy award winner, husband, father, mogul, icon to whip up a healthy quarantine snack, Khaled's tropical Smoothie Bowl. Khaled and his Chef show us how easy and beneficial this recipe is to make from your own home. He reminds us how important it is to continue to stay home during this time to save lives, talks about how his family is helping him stay at peace during this time, plus shares how fatherhood has changed him in many ways.

DJ Khaled also says he's working on his album and has his first single done with one of the greatest in the game right now, that he would like to work with Rihanna again, and details his friendship with Drake including his favorite room in Drake's marble home (The Embassy). As the conversation continues, Khaled shares a special moment on his grammy award for the record, "Higher" which features, John Legend, and the Great Nipsey Hussle and how he implements TMC into his personal life.

As we wrap up the episode we get to see his wife Nicole, their garden, and beautiful baby boy Asahd Khaled with his guava tree or as he said in Spanish, "guayaba". Hit play and enjoy the recipe shown at below.

Love, peace, and light, thank you for watching. Don't forget to subscribe!

YouTube: idayallday